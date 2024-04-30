Are Homeowners Using Their Home Equity To Pay For Home Improvements? Do They Even Know They Can?

A home equity loan allows a homeowner to convert existing equity in their home into cash without refinancing their primary mortgage. It’s a second mortgage, which means an additional payment on top of the primary mortgage, and potentially meaning the rate is slightly higher than if they refinanced their existing mortgage.

When asked to choose the correct definition of this type of loan, 79% of homeowners got it wrong.

A little over one-fifth (20.8%) thought it increased their primary mortgage, while also keeping the same interest rate. And, though 58.2% did know that it’s a second mortgage that allows a homeowner to borrow equity, they thought it could only be done through a line of credit.

What they’re thinking of is a home equity line of credit (HELOC). These loans provide access to funds much like a credit card. The borrower can draw from a revolving line of credit – with a credit limit – and even put funds back in through repayment during the draw period. A home equity loan delivers the funds through a lump sum payment with no draw period – just a repayment period that starts after closing.

This lack of home equity loan knowledge may be one reason the majority of homeowners (71.7%) have never gotten this type of loan. It’s believed these loans should be more popular than other financing options because, in a higher interest rate environment, loans secured by a home will receive some of the lowest interest rates borrowers can get for any loan option. So what are they using instead?